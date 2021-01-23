EdgyTim - Rivals Recruiting Podcast: The state of high school football in Illinois

Rivals Recruiting Podcast: The state of high school football in Illinois
Longtime Illinois high school football expert EdgyTim joins the program to discuss the current state of high school football in the Illinois and the long-term impacts of the state's decision to cancel the season.
RUNDOWN
2:10 – COVID-19 forces MLK Jr. Day Camp changes
4:07 – Current status of high school football in Illinois
8:22 – Potential for a spring high school football season in Illinois
10:24 – Push by athletes and coaches to restart high school sports
13:17 – Top prospects leaving the state
18:10 – Long term impact on recruiting
23:37 – RECRUITING 101: Understanding the impact