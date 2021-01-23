 EdgyTim - Rivals Recruiting Podcast: The state of high school football in Illinois
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-23 09:01:21 -0600') }} football Edit

Rivals Recruiting Podcast: The state of high school football in Illinois

Josh Helmholdt • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@JoshHelmholdt

Longtime Illinois high school football expert EdgyTim joins the program to discuss the current state of high school football in the Illinois and the long-term impacts of the state's decision to cancel the season.

RUNDOWN

2:10 – COVID-19 forces MLK Jr. Day Camp changes

4:07 – Current status of high school football in Illinois

8:22 – Potential for a spring high school football season in Illinois

10:24 – Push by athletes and coaches to restart high school sports

13:17 – Top prospects leaving the state

18:10 – Long term impact on recruiting

23:37 – RECRUITING 101: Understanding the impact

