“I just spoke to him very briefly this weekend,” Brown said. “He just told me about himself and how he actually went to Michigan and is their all-time leading rusher. We just chopped it up about his situation and him coming over from Indiana. It was just getting to know him.”

One of the most versatile and explosive prospects in the country, Brown has an opportunity to play either wide receiver or running back at the next level. Though, most project him as a slot receiver.

If you ask Brown, his preference is pretty clear.