Rivals100 ATH Kaleb Brown Talks Michigan, Decision Timeline
With the holidays coming to an end, recruiting is sure to ramp back up for Kaleb Brown.
The 2022 Rivals100 athlete out of Chicago (Ill.) St. Rita is one of the top overall prospects in the country for next cycle and is an explosive playmaker at the top of a number of recruiting boards.
“I’m trying to get back to coaches,” Brown said. “They sent me Merry Christmas, Happy New Year and everything. I’ve mostly been talking to Ohio State. That’s about it. With all the other schools, it’s just been brief. It’s just been a little quiet for me.”
Brown holds around 20 offers from schools like Alabama, Florida, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Wisconsin.
Michigan and Notre Dame have been the two schools most frequently mentioned when talking about Brown’s recruitment. However, Ohio State is a major player and has made him feel wanted this holiday season.
