Rivals100 WR Tyler Morris Commits To Michigan
Tyler Morris has put an end to the process.
The Rivals100 wide receiver out of La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy pulled the trigger and committed to Michigan on Tuesday.
Morris picked the Wolverines over offers from Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin and several other major programs.
“They have a great culture,” Morris said. “I think they have a bright future ahead of them. I like the family feel. They make me feel like they really want me. They showed me how I’m going to be used, and that’s big for me.”
Morris was originally scheduled to make a decision this summer as he was in the process of mapping out summer official visits to Florida, Michigan and Notre Dame. However, Morris felt like it was the right time to pull the trigger.
While Notre Dame made an aggressive push, Michigan took a more laid-back approach with Morris during his spring senior season over the last couple of months and focused in on life rather than football.
Both offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and area recruiter Sherrone Moore were heavily involved in Morris’ recruitment.
“They are great guys,” Morris said. “They seem real. I say this all the time, but it’s not just about football with them. They always ask how I’m doing, how my family is doing, how school is going and things like that. It really shows a lot.”
Of course, Morris also has a special connection to freshman Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy.
The two played together at Nazareth Academy, visited Michigan together in the fall before McCarthy enrolled and talked all the time about teaming up at the next level.
“He’s really liking it up there,” Morris said. “He says it’s a great atmosphere and that it’s a lot different from high school. He likes having guys there that work all the time. He likes the whole culture of the team and feel of the school in general.”
At 6-foot, 175 pounds, Morris is ranked as the No. 8 wide receiver and No. 78 overall prospect nationally, per Rivals.com.
Morris is the seventh commit in Michigan’s 2022 recruiting class.
