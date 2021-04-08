Rivals100 WR Tyler Morris Goes In-Depth On Michigan, Recruiting
High school football is back in Illinois.
After the normal fall season was cancelled due to the ongoing global pandemic, the state approved to have a shortened spring season. And that means 2022 prospects like Rivals100 Tyler Morris are getting a junior season after all.
Morris and his La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy team lost top quarterback JJ McCarthy to IMG Academy in the fall. McCarthy, of course, signed with Michigan and enrolled in January.
With McCarthy no longer a part of the program, Morris has taken on a bigger leadership role this season.
“I feel like I’ve definitely had to step up,” Morris said. “Including me, I think we only have three people that played varsity last year. There is a lot I have to step up with and be more of a leader with. I think the team is coming together, and we should do really well over these next three weeks.”
On the recruiting front, Morris is in the process of scheduling official visits and has three schools at the top of his mind.
