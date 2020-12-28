Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy played his senior season in Florida with powerhouse IMG Academy, but he returned home to Chicago on National Signing Day earlier this month.

McCarthy signed his NLI with Michigan in front of a small group of family and friends, including 2022 Rivals100 wide receiver Tyler Morris.

“I think it’s cool seeing him sign because I’ve known him since I was in seventh or eighth grade,” Morris said. “Seeing him come back and signing with Michigan is just a good feeling. It’s great how it all came together.”