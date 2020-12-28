 Rivals100 WR Tyler Morris Talks Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting, JJ McCarthy Connection, More
Rivals100 WR Tyler Morris Talks Michigan, JJ McCarthy Connection, More

Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy played his senior season in Florida with powerhouse IMG Academy, but he returned home to Chicago on National Signing Day earlier this month.

McCarthy signed his NLI with Michigan in front of a small group of family and friends, including 2022 Rivals100 wide receiver Tyler Morris.

“I think it’s cool seeing him sign because I’ve known him since I was in seventh or eighth grade,” Morris said. “Seeing him come back and signing with Michigan is just a good feeling. It’s great how it all came together.”

McCarthy and Morris played together at La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy and formed one of the best high school quarterback-wide receiver duos in the country.

If anyone knows what Michigan fans should expect from McCarthy, it’s Morris.

“I think he’s going to play a big leadership role,” Morris said. “He’s going to bring a lot of competitiveness. He’s going to be a great player in the program. He’s going to change a lot there.”

