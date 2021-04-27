The high school football spring season in Illinois has officially come to a close.

Rivals250 linebacker Sebastian Cheeks and his Evanston (Ill.) Township team player their season finale over the weekend and suffered a heartbreaking loss to Lincoln Way (Ill.) Central. Still, Cheeks relished the opportunity to put the pads on after almost not having a season at all.

“Honestly, I’ve never been prouder of a group of seniors,” Cheeks said. “They really laid the groundwork for years to come at Evanston. We come in everyday and work, and it’s led by those seniors. Being a captain with some of those seniors is huge. I’m happy I got to play that last game with them.”