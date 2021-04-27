Rivals250 LB Sebastian Cheeks Shares Latest On Michigan, Recruiting Process
The high school football spring season in Illinois has officially come to a close.
Rivals250 linebacker Sebastian Cheeks and his Evanston (Ill.) Township team player their season finale over the weekend and suffered a heartbreaking loss to Lincoln Way (Ill.) Central. Still, Cheeks relished the opportunity to put the pads on after almost not having a season at all.
“Honestly, I’ve never been prouder of a group of seniors,” Cheeks said. “They really laid the groundwork for years to come at Evanston. We come in everyday and work, and it’s led by those seniors. Being a captain with some of those seniors is huge. I’m happy I got to play that last game with them.”
With his junior season now over, Cheeks will turn his attention to track and the recruiting process.
As of right now, Cheeks has locked in an official visit with North Carolina and is in the process of rescheduling one with Texas. Schools closer to home like Michigan, Northwestern and Notre Dame are also pushing hard to get him on campus this summer.
