Rivals250 LB Sebastian Cheeks Talks Final U-M Visit, Upcoming Decision

Decision day is quickly approaching for Sebastian Cheeks. The 2022 Rivals250 linebacker out of Evanston (Ill.) Township is set to make a commitment on Wednesday at 4 p.m. local time. Michigan was one of five schools to host Cheeks for an official visit and has continued to make him a top overall priority. While the dead period lasted most of July, that didn’t stop Cheeks from making one last trip to U-M.

Cheeks swung by Ann Arbor during a family vacation in the state of Michigan and gave U-M one last look ahead of his upcoming announcement. “Michigan was fun,” Cheeks said. “I stayed with close relatives and got to be in Ann Arbor for two days. It was neat. I got to get a better feeling for the community and Ann Arbor. It was just a good overall experience.” New Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and linebackers coach George Helow have continued to push for Cheeks, the No. 105 ranked overall prospect nationally, and have made their message clear. “They’ve relayed the same message to me,” Cheeks said. “They’ve talked to me about how I’m going to fit into the defense and some of the new things they are trying to do. They use the word ‘priority’ a lot.”