Rivals250 OL Miles McVay commits to Alabama

East St. Louis (Ill.) four-star offensive lineman Miles McVay announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide Thursday evening in what was a very intense battle. He picked the Tide over Michigan State, Oregon, Jackson State, Texas A&M, and Missouri. All the teams actively made McVay a priority until the end, especially Oregon, Jackson State, and Michigan State making things interesting. McVay is recognized as a Rivals150 prospect with tremendous upside, and skill haven played for national power in East St. Louis (a team that consistently produces top talent) and upside due to his 6-7, 335-pound frame.

McVay poses during a January visit to Alabama for a JR Day (Miles McVay/Twitter)

"This decision wasn't easy, but it was because who wouldn't want to play for Bama. The coaches simply made me a priority, and I felt it was real. Plus, thinking it over with my family, we understand the history of success Alabama has. It was a no-brainer," McVay said. The decision also brings some calm and relief to what has been a stressful summer for McVay who can focus on finishing out his high school career now in the right way. "I'm glad to have this knocked out so I can focus on the season and make another deep run. I am excited to be committed, though," he said.

TI's Take on McVay's Commitment: