Robbins pledges to Murray State

Fairfield (Ill.) senior athlete recruit Camden Robbins (6-foot-3, 185 pounds) decided to wrap up his recruiting process over the Labor Day weekend and gave Murray State his verbal commitment. Robbins, who's father played for Murray State discusses why he decided to become a legacy commitment to the Murray State Racers in this recruiting update.

"My Dad played at Murray State and that was always in the back of my mind," Robbins said. "I was close with the old staff at Murray State and now I'm excited to work and play for the new staff at Murray State."

Robbins, who was recruited by the Racers as an inside linebacker pointed towards a few key factors in his eventual decision.

"Murray State just felt like home and in a lot of ways is that it has always felt like home to me. It's just the school where I want to be. They have great people in and around the football program at Murray State. I just love the staff at Murray State and they played another big factor in my decision. I made an unofficial visits to both Murray State and also SIU, both on the same day actually on July 28th. That was a big day for me and after those visits I started to figure it all out. SIU was another option for me and they have a lot to offer, but Murray State was just home to me."

Robbins can now focus on his remaining senior season without having to worry about his recruiting process.

"We are off to a good start (2-0) and we play Johnston City this week. Austin Brown (Wisconsin commit) is a great guy and a great player and it will be a great game on Friday. It's been great this fall just having fans back in the stands again and just playing in front of the fans and getting back that great Friday bight atmosphere."

Camden Robbins is verbally committed to Murray State.

