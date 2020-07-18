EdgyTim - Ronde Worrels flips to NIU

Princeton (Ill.) senior outside linebacker recruit Ronde Worrels (6-foot-1, 210 pounds) was originally committed to the Air Force Academy, but has since had a change of heart and has given nearby Northern Illinois University his verbal commitment. Worrels discusses his flip and recommitment to NIU here.

"NIU has always been one of my favorite schools since my first visit," Worrles said. "I really felt that I rushed into my commitment to Air Force and didn't feel comfortable with that decision. Air Force also wanted an early decision from me as a fullback and looking back I rushed my decision. I'm really excited to commit to NIU and stay close to home."

Worrels discussed what sold him on NIU.

"NIU has a great group of coaches and I love howe they treat the players in the program. Everyone is family and everyone is also treated the same. I love the whole environment at NIU and they just have a hard nosed approach and work ethic. NIU is also a good fit for me academically and staying closer to home ended up being a bigger deal to me than I thought."

Worrels will now get to play in college just slightly over an hour from his home in Princeton..

"My family is really excited about my decision. My Dad's side of the family lives in Iowa and and my grandma has had a huge impact on my life. She always tried to make my games and now she will be able to come out and see games a lot easier in DeKalb than at Air Force."

Worrels, who was recruited by the NIU Huskies staff as an outside linebacker is more than ready for the new challenge.

"I love playing both sides of the football and I have no issues playing linebacker in college. I look at it like I will have more chances to get on the field and contribute since you need more linebackers on the field than running backs ."

Worrels is also getting ready for his upcoming 2020 senior season.

"We've had a few team camp practices already and we are looking really good so far. Everyone is just trying to stay focused on getting ready for the season like we would be playing tomorrow. You try not to get caught up in looking at all the IHSA season talk, but you also can't ignore it. We just want to keep working hard and be ready whenever the season starts."



Ronde Worrels is verbally committed to Northern Illinois University.

