Batavia (Ill.) senior safety recruit Sam Barus (6-foot-1, 170 pounds) was impressive taking part in last weekend's Northwestern Showcase camp and several college programs have taken noticed. Barus recaps his latest rush of scholarship offers and increased recruiting attention in this recruiting news update.

"The Northwestern Showcase went well for me," Barus said. "It was definitely worth taking part in and the camp had a lot of college coaches there. I was able to talk with several college coaches and I also added several new offers since that camp."

Barus recapped his latest offers and new suitors.

"I have scholarship offers now Carleton, Dayton, Missouri Western State, Columbia, Butler and also SIU. I've also been talking with the coaches from Dartmouth, Valparaiso, North Dakota, Yale and Cornell. Schools like Case Western, South Dakota State, Bucknell plus several Ivy League schools have been in contact with me."

Does Barus have any remaining summer college camp plans?

"I'm planning to head out to the East Coast and camp at Yale. I'm also going to the Northeast Elite camp which draws a lot of the Ivy League schools in attendance."

Barus is also excited about his upcoming senior season.

"I'm just really excited about this coming season. We have a lot of skills and potential on this team. We are working out and lifting this week and Monday we really start up our team camp."

