S Brown commits to Western Michigan

South Holland (Ill.) Thornwood senior three star ranked safety recruit Saveon Brown (6-foot-0, 185 pounds) decided to wrap up his recruiting process and gave Western Michigan University his verbal commitment this morning. Brown discusses his college decision in this breaking recruiting news story.

"Western Michigan has been showing me a lot of love for a long time now," Brown said. "I went to Western Michigan a few weeks ago for a visit and it really made a big impact on me. I feel really good about my college decision."

Brown pointed towards some of the key factors which led him to pledge to the WMU Broncos.

"When I made my visit to Western Michigan I was able to sit down and learn more about the defense, along with getting to just know all of the coaches better at Western Michigan. I also was able to sit down and meet with some of the players at Western Michigan and learn more about the football program and the school. I really was impressed at how hard WMU plays. I was able to stay overnight at WMU so I got to see and learn a lot more about the school. I was able to see the entire campus and facilities at WMU and everything was pretty awesome. WMU is also a really great school academically and I really enjoyed seeing and learning more about Kalamazoo and it's a great community."

So who else did Brown look hard at this summer before giving WMU his verbal commitment?

"I looked pretty hard at schools like Ball State, Iowa State along with Northern Iowa. I was still in contact regularly with the coaches at the Power 5 level schools like Iowa and Illinois. Those schools liked me and I was able to camp last week at Iowa. I was coming off an injury in the spring and Iowa was my first camp. I thought I had a great camp at Iowa and a lot of the Power 5 schools wanted me to wait before making my decision. I just didn't want to miss out on a great offer and opportunity at WMU and waiting for other schools to offer was a game that I didn't want to play."

Brown also mentioned how Western Michigan's loyalty to him was another deciding factor in his decision.

"Western Michigan wanted me from very early on in the process and they have a plan for me. They feel I can play at either safety position for them and that I'll be given an opportunity to compete for playing time right away. WMU no question recruited me the hardest out of all of the other schools. They believed in me early on and now I'm excited to play at Western Michigan."

Is Brown happy to have his recruiting process completed?

"I'm definitely glad to make my decision. I was getting a ton of pressure to make a decision. It seemed like everywhere I went everyone would ask me where I was going to school. The outside pressure was a lot at times but I feel great now and I can tell them I'm committed to play at Western Michigan."

Saveon Brown is verbally committed to Western Michigan.

