Calumet City (Ill) TF North junior safety recruit Semaj Brown (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) has continued to rack up an impressive amount of scholarship offers and recruiting interest this winter. Brown, who's already begun his junior baseball season for TF North checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news here. .

"We actually had our first baseball game of the year today (Wednesday)" Brown said. "So I've been able to get out to make some college visits before baseball season really gets going for me."

Brown made recent visits to both Iowa State and Toledo.

"I made a visit to Iowa State on Saturday and then I went to Toledo on Sunday. I'm also thinking about getting out to Miami of Ohio this coming Sunday. I enjoyed both visits to Iowa State and Toledo and I'm hoping to see a few more schools in person over the next month or two."

So does Brown have a time frame for making a college decision?

"I'm not in any sort of a hurry to make a decision. I'm not really even thinking about narrowing things down at all for now."

Three Bonus Questions with Semaj Brown:

Q: So what's your favorite meal?

Semaj Brown: Baked chicken with macaroni and my grandmother makes the best hands down.

Q: So what is your hidden talent?

Semaj Brown: I can dance. My family has always been really strong dancers and they are into it. I guess I just picked it up when I was a little kid.

Q: So who is your favorite baseball player of all time?

Semaj Brown: Man that's tough. I like a lot of different players. I would say for me it would either be David Ortiz or Bo Jackson. I grew up watching both of those guys.

Semaj Brown has multiple scholarship offers.

