EdgyTim - S Gniedziejko is on the rise

Chicago (Ill.) Taft senior safety recruit Justin Gniedziejko (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) has been a mainstay for Taft and head coach John Tsarouchas over the past handful of seasons. Gniedziesko, who took part in Sunday's EDGYTIM EFT Showcase camp is also a major sleeper name on the rise this fall and get to know this latest name to watch here.

"The camp was an excellent experience," Gniedziesko said. "The camp had a lot of competition and the battle between the defensive backs and the receiver was pretty even."

Gniedziesko filled us in on his latest recruiting news so far this fall.

"I have scholarship offers so far from Drake, Northern Michigan, Upper Iowa, Northwoods, Minnesota Mankato along with Missouri S&T. I've also been in steady contact with the coaches from Valparaiso, Davidson and also North Dakota. The coaches who haven't offered me yet all want to see my testing times this fall. A lot of other college coaches also want to see some of my early season video."

So has Gniedziesko gotten past not playing football this fall?

"I can't lie it still pisses me off to be honest. I see high school kids playing football all over the country and you can't but wonder why can't we also be playing right now? WE have been following all of the rules and doing what we are suppose to do. We (Chicago Public League) still can't have any practices or contact days which is even crazier. Everyone around us is practicing except us."

Gniedziesko, who also runs track for Taft has been focused on improving his game this fall.

"I'm just training and trying to work more on my press release along with being more consistent shooting my hands. I've also been cleaning up my breaks on the football and just trying to improve everything about my game."

Justin Gniedziesko has multiple scholarship offers.