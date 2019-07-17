Hinsdale (Ill.) Central senior safety recruit Owen Goss (6-foot-0, 175 pounds) has been focused on his team this month and getting ready for his upcoming senior season. Goss was also able to add a recent offer from Air Force and recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"I've been busy lately with our team camp," Goss said. "We went to Augustana for our team camp and it was a great bonding experience fort our team. I'm pretty optimistic about our team and our chances for this season."

Goss also added a recent offer from Air Force.

"My latest offer is from Air Force. I had been in contact with the Air Force coaches for a while and they were waiting on my latest test score before they offered me. The Air Force coaches saw me at the Lindenwood camp in early June and we've been in touch ever since that camp. I'm going to visit Air Force on July 26th and I want to just get a better idea about academy life."

Goss is also planning to make a few more additional college visits later this month.

"I'm heading out to the East Coast on July 20th and 21st. I'm hoping to go visit Holy Cross along with some Ivy League schools. I'm also looking at possibly seeing Colgate and Lafayette."

Does Goss have a time frame for making a college choice?

"I would like to take my time, but seeing all of these kids committing lately makes me feel like I need to push things up. I'm going to make these visits and see how things go."

Owen Goss has multiple scholarship offers.