Chicago (IL) Brother Rice junior safety recruit Giacomo Iraci (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) took a weekend unofficial visit to Bowling Green State University and also came away from BGSU with a scholarship offer from the Falcons. Iraci checks in and recaps his latest visit and offer from BGSU and more in this latest recruiting update.

"I ended up visiting Bowling Green on Sunday," Iraci said. "I had a really good visit and they ended up offering me a scholarship."

Iraci recapped his impressions from his BGSU unofficial visit.

"The coaches from Bowling Green made an in school visit a few weeks ago. They watched one of my workouts and then invited me out for a visit. I was surprised a little but when they offered me. BGSU offered me as a safety and most schools so far like me at safety. I like the new coaching staff at BGSU and I also had a chance to see the campus and the facilities. Everything was nice at BGSU and it's great to add an offer from them."

Iraci has continues to draw steady recruiting attention this winter.

"Besides the two schools who have already offered me (Illinois State/Bowling Green) I'm also in contact with the coaches from Miami of Ohio, Cincinnati, Michigan State, NIU and a few others."

Iraci is also hoping to make some additional college visits soon.

"I don't have any visits planned out or set just yet. I know that Illinois State has a junior day coming up and I'm sure I'll check that out. I definitely will get out to see more schools this spring as long as I can fit them into my schedule."

Iraci is also planning to remain busy this winter and spring.

"I'm planning to run track this spring along with playing 7on7 for Boom."

Giacomo Iraci has scholarship offers from Bowling Green and Illinois State University.