Yorkville (Ill.) junior safety prospect Cale Redder (6-foot-1, 175 pounds) had a strong 2018 junior season for the Foxes and head coach Dan McGuire. Reeder, who is also playing for Boom 7on7 this spring checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news in this update.

"I've been in touch with some college coaches and I've made a few college visits," Reeder said. "I visited South Dakota State not too long ago and last Saturday I visited Southern Illinois."

Reeder recapped his last Saturday visit and impressions from Southern Illinois University.

"I had a really nice visit to SIU. SIU has really nice facilities and I also really liked the coaches at SIU. The coaches at SIU are all about the players and trying to help the players succeed on and off the field. I was able to meet with some of the SIU coaches and talk. They want me to remain in contact with them this spring and they also want to build a relationship and get to know me better. The SIU coaches also said that they would be back in school this spring and that they also want to see me in a camp this summer."

Reeder, who is also a standout in the class room (3.9 GPA on a 4.0 scale) filled us in on his latest suitors.

"Besides SIU and South Dakota State, I've also had contact with the coaches from Holy Cross, Coastal Carolina, South Dakota plus some of the Minnesota schools like St. Cloud State and Bemidji State along with some D3 level schools. I'm also hoping to get out to visit Iowa soon with Boom."

Reeder is also looking forward to the upcoming summer camp season.

"I'm already set to go to camps this summer. I'm set to camp at Coastal Carolina on June 6th, South Dakota State on June 10th plus the University of Indianapolis Megacamp on June 15th. I'm sure I'll also camp at one of the North Central College camps in Naperville."

So what part of his game has Reeder been focused on this off-season?

"I just feel that I need to keep working on improving my speed and be able to get up to college speed. I also want to be more of a big play-maker for my team."