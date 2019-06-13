Yorkville (Ill.) senior safety recruit Cale Reeder (6-foot-1, 175 pounds) added an offer from the South Dakota State Jackrabbits after taking part in the SDSU camp and on Wednesday night Reeder decided to give the Jackrabbits his verbal commitment. Reeder discusses his college choice here.

"South Dakota State offered me a scholarship a few days ago," Reeder said. "I went up to SDSU for a one day camp and they offered me after that camp. I came home and gave everything a lot of thought, then tonight I called up the SDSU coaches and committed."

Reeder filled us in on why he decided to give South Dakota State his verbal commitment.

"I have visited South Dakota State twice now and both times I really loved it there. SDSU really recruiting me from very early on and they stayed with me and remained interested in me. I have a great relationship with the coaches at SDSU and they have just recruiting me hard and made me feel like they have a plan for me. They are just really good people out at SDSU and they believe in me. SDSU offered and recruited me as a safety and they feel I'll be a great fit in the defense. I also know that I'll get a great education at SDSU and everything just makes sense to me. My Dad went with me out to SDSU and he loved it there as well. He joked that he also wanted to commit to SDSU and go to school there."

Reeder, who is also a standout in the class room (3.9 GPA on a 4.0 scale) looked at all of his options and offers before making his decision.

"I looked hard into each school that offered me. I considered a few of the D2 schools like Minnesota State and Truman State. Those schools really showed a lot of interest in me and I definitely appreciated all of the schools who took time to recruit me. I just felt a place in South Dakota State that's the best fit for me."

Reeder is thrilled to have made his college choice and is also looking forward to his upcoming senior season.

"I'm all don e with my recruiting and now I can just focus on my senior year. My goal is to help my team win a state title this season and now I won't have to worry about recruiting. The college camps were fun but I'm also excited to just relax a little bit and just focus on football and my team this summer."

Cale Reeder is verbally committed to South Dakota State.