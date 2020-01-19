Northern Illinois head coach Thomas Hammock was able to get an early start on the Huskies Class of 2021 as Solorio junior S/WR Brian Whitsey (6-foot-2, 195 pounds) was extended a scholarship offer today at the Huskies Junior Day recruiting event and later gave the Huskies his verbal commitment.

"I vidsted NIU today for the Junior Day and NIU has been recruiting me since my sophomore year," Whitsey said. "After being at NIU and getting to know everyone better, I just feel like NIU is where I belong so I committed."

Whitsey, who was also drawing early recruiting attention from the likes of Western Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Toledo, Eastern Illinois, Illinois and SIU discusses what stand out to him about NIU after his Junior Day visit.

"NIU has a great coaching staff. I also like the direction of the program and they have been a winning program for the most part over the last several years. I just feel that NIU has a lot to offer and that it's the best fit and the best place for me. That's why I decided to commit early."

Whitsey is the first known verbal commitment for NIU in the Class of 2021.