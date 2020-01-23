Buffalo Grove (Ill.) junior safety/wide receiver prospect Ayden Anderson (6-foot-3, 190 pounds) was one of several impressive performers at Monday's EDGYTIM Showcase powered by EFT Football. Get to know this latest name to watch in the Class of 2021 here.

"I really enjoyed the showcase on Monday," Anderson said. "It was great to just get out and compete and I really liked the talent level at the camp. The camp had a lot of talented kids and I was able to get a lot of work in."

Anderson, who played both safety and wide receiver for the Bison in 2019 filled us in on his latest football recruiting news.

"Miami of Ohio was in school this week and they have been showing a lot of interest in me so far. I've also been in touch with the coaches at Yale, Kansas State, Kentucky, NIU plus North Dakota State also was in touch a few days ago. I was able to go to games last fall at Illinois, NIU and also Western Michigan and I've stayed in touch with those schools a bit."

Anderson also has a few upcoming visits planned.

"I'm actually going to make a visit to Miami of Ohio on Sunday for a Junior Day event. I'm also going to visit NIU next Thursday."

Anderson, who will also run track this spring for Buffalo Grove filled us in on what he's working on to improve his game this winter.

"I really want to focus on just getting faster, improving my overall speed and footwork. I feel that some of my strengths are they I have good hands and I am also a quick learner. I also try to be a very disciplined player and just limit all mistakes."

Anderson is also looking forward to his 2020 senior season.

"We had a very young team last season and we just missed out making the state playoffs. Everyone is working hard this winter and we are going to be a really good next for next season."



Does Anderson have a dream school?

"My dream school is Indiana. My Dad went to Indiana and it's just a great school."

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today