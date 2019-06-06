Lemont (Ill.) senior wide receiver recruit Anthony Sambucci (6-foot-1, 175 pounds) has taken part in the first two North Central College satellite college camps and Sambucci has added several offers. Sambucci recaps his latest recruiting news and his sudden rush of scholarship offers here.

"A lot of the schools who have offered me have been recruiting me for awhile now" Sambucci said. "They all wanted to see me in camp so they could get another evaluation of me this summer and I guess they liked what they saw from me."

Sambucci, who has added camp offers over the past two days from Eastern Illinois, South Dakota State, Southern Illinois, Illinois State and Western Illinois recapped his North Central College camp impressions.

"The camps at North Central College have been great. They are well organized and they really have had a ton of college coaches in attendance. Besides the schools who have offered me I've also been drawing new contact and interest from schools like Kansas State, Western Michigan, Miami of Ohio along with Youngstown State."

So what's up next for Sambucci's summer college camp schedule?

"I'm planning to camp at Kansas State on June 14th along with heading out to North Dakota for a camp and a visit on June 20th. North Dakota has always offered me so I'm just excited to get out and see the school and learn more about them. I'm also thinking about possibly going to a few camps as well in July but I don't have anything set up yet."

Sambucci is also excited to start his team camp next week.

"We start our team camp next week and I'm excited to just get back with my team and get ready for my senior season."

Anthony Sambucci has scholarship offers from North Dakota, EIU, WIU, SIU, South Dakota State and Illinois State.