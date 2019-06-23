Lemont (Ill.) senior wide receiver recruit Anthony Sambucci (6-foot-1, 175 pounds) added an offer last week from Western Michigan. Sambucci this weekend made his third visit to Western Michigan and this morning gave the Broncos his verbal commitment. Sambucci discuses his decision in this recruiting update.

"The offer and the opportunity from Western Michigan was just too good for me to pass up," Sambucci said. "I visited again this weekend and after getting to learn more about the coaches and the team I knew I was ready to commit to Western Michigan."

Sambucci discussed why he decided to pledge to the Broncos.

"It was everything about Western Michigan that sold me. From the coaches to the school, the football program and he education they offer. It’s everything I was looking for in a school. After my visit this weekend I know that I'll be a good fit at Western Michigan. What stands out to me about Western Michigan are the coaches. They are just a great group of guys who really made me feel wanted and welcome at WMU. The program is very strong and the coaches are all great people. I'm just very excited to have this opportunity and thrilled to find a home at Western Michigan."

Sambucci, who was looking hard and considering several FCS level offers this summer admitted that the WMU offer last week was a game changer.

"I've always wanted to play at the highest level in college and once Western Michigan offered me .it was too hard of an offer to ignore. I looked hard at some schools but I was always hoping WMU would take a harder look at me this summer. I camped well with Western Michigan and felt good about it and once they offered me it really fired me up."

Sambucci is also thrilled to put his recruiting in the rear view mirror this summer.

"I'm really excited to have made a decision. I'm excited to also just focus the rest of the summer on my team and not worry about my recruiting process anymore."

Anthony Sambucci is verbally committed to Western Michigan.