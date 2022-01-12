Schools are taking notice of OL Gerger

Chicago (Ill.) St. Rita junior offensive guard prospect Collin Gerger (6-foot-4, 265 pounds) was a key contributor on one of the state's best offensive lines last season in St. Rita, who made it to the Class 7A state title game. Gerger checks in and breaks down his fall season, his latest football recruiting news and more in this latest recruiting update. .

"We had a really good season last fall and I just wish we could have finished and won the state title," Gerger said. "I'm back in the weight room with my teammates and I'm back working with EFT on my overall game and working on improving my fundamentals and technique this winter."

Gerger was asked to break down his on the field performance from the fall football season.

"I would give myself a grade of A- for the season. Overall I was happy about the progress I made in my game from my sophomore to my junior year. I played with much more strength and I also had much better overall technique. I also felt I became a much more reliable linemen as the season went on. I'm going to work on getting bigger, stronger and faster this winter along with keep working on improving my overall technique."

Gerger also filled us in on his latest recruiting news so far this winter.

"We had a lot of college coaches in school back in December. I was able to see the coaches from Air Force, Western Michigan, NIU, Kent State, St. Thomas, Illinois State along with a few other schools. I've also been in contact with several Ivy League schools like Harvard, Dartmouth, Yale, Columbia and also Princeton. The overall feedback from the college coaches has been pretty positive. They all like my junior tape and how I played with good physicality. A lot of the schools want me to visit them soon and several of the coaches will also be back in school this spring to watch workouts."

Does Gerger have any upcoming Junior Day visit plans?

"A lot of the college coaches said they would be inviting me to junior days and I'm just waiting from information from the schools. I'm looking to go to schools like Iowa, NIU and also Eastern Michigan but I don't have dates set up just yet."

Gerger is also excited for the Mustangs chances in the 2022 season.

"We will graduate some great seniors no doubt, but we also have some great younger guys ready to step up. Our Class of 2023 is going to be overlooked by people but we have a really strong group of kids coming back."



