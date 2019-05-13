Maroa (Ill.) Forsyth junior offensive center prospect Hunter Schrock (6-foot-2, 290 pounds) has made a decision when it comes to his future. Schrock has decided to leave Maroa-Forsyth High School this coming fall and instead will attend St. Thomas More Prep in Connecticut and will reclassify as a part of the Class of 2021. Schrock discusses his decision here.

"I'm very excited about my decision and we took a lot of time to consider everything," Schrock said. "St. Thomas More is just a great opportunity for me both from a football perspective along with an academic perspective. I'll report to St. Thomas More on August 27th and I'm very excited."

Schrock filled us in on why he's decided to go the Prep School route.

"The coaches from St. Thomas More recruited me and they will allow me the chance to just improve myself in so many ways. I'll get a chance to play with and against a very high level of football at St. Thomas More. The educational aspect. of what St. Thomas More has to offer is also impressive. They offer small class sizes and being away from home will also allow me to really focus in on my academics. It's also a great taste of what going away to college will be like so I will also get that experience. I'll also be able to reclassify as a part of the Class of 2021 and that will give me a leg up on my recruiting as well."

Schrock in the meantime has remained in contact with several schools this spring.

"I've stayed in touch with the coaches from Northwestern, NIU, St. Cloud State, SIU, Illinois State, Drake, Bucknell, Missouri Southern, Northwest Missouri State, Central Missouri, Missouri Western, Wisconsin and Southwest Minnesota State. South Dakota, South Dakota State and also Purdue had invited me to visit them this past spring."

Schrock is also starting to put together his upcoming summer camp plans.

"I haven't set up my camp plans just yet but I'm in the process of getting that done. I know I'll be camping for sure at the Lindenwood mega camp.and I'm sure I'll add a few more camps soon."