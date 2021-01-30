Senior Bowl 2021: How did the Buckeyes fare?
Ohio State lost plenty of talent on the defense following the conclusion of the 2020 season, which meant the Silver Bullets were well-represented Saturday at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.Thre...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news