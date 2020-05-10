Chicago (Ill.) Brother Rice three star ranked junior running back recruit Willie Shaw (5-foot-11, 180 pounds) decided to give the University of Toledo his verbal commitment this afternoon and talks about his decision here.

"I have a very good, strong relationship with the coaches at Toledo," Shaw said. "I also know a few of the players on the team and I just feel that Toledo offers the best case scenario for me. I'll be able to go in and compete for early playing time and it's a great program that will give me a chance to succeed."

Shaw, who narrowed down his final favorite schools list to Toledo along with Illinois and Nebraska felt now was the time to make his college decision.

"I had great offers and options, but I really looked hard at the bigger picture. I'm betting on myself and betting that I'll be able to make the most of this opportunity at Toledo. My goal is to be in the NFL someday and I believe that I'll have a strong chance at getting to play and make a great impact for a great football program at Toledo."

Shaw admitted that the current CORVID-19 pandemic no question played a role in his early decision.

"It (CORVID-19) definitely played a role. I really wasn't able to make any visits before it all went down with the virus. I had several visits planned but they all had to be cancelled. It would have been ideal if I could have made more visits before making my decision, but I feel very strong about my decision to commit to Toledo."

Shaw is also thrilled to secure his spot with the Toledo Rockets and focus on his upcoming senior season.

"My family is really happy and excited for me. The hardest part of the process was just the decision making process overall. I had some great options and offers but in the end it worked out well for me."

Willie Shaw is verbally committed to Toledo.