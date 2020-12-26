Signees JJ McCarthy, Junior Colson Named Maxwell POY Award Semifinalists
Michigan signees JJ McCarthy and Junior Colson have been named 2020 semifinalists for the Maxwell Club's National High School Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year awards.
The awards are presented yearly to the nation's best scholastic football player on each side of the ball. In total, there are 32 semifinalists.
McCarthy, the nation’s No. 4 ranked pro-style quarterback, is coming off a fantastic season at national powerhouse Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. In his lone year with the program, McCarthy passed for 1,440 yards and 16 touchdowns with no interceptions in six games
The Rivals100 prospect also added 104 yards and a score on the ground and guided IMG to an undefeated record and a No. 1 overall ranking in the country, per MaxPreps.
Prior to transferring to IMG, McCarthy passed for 6,268 yards and 73 touchdowns and led La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy to a state title in his two years as starting quarterback.
McCarthy committed to Michigan over offers from Arizona State, LSU, Miami, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Wisconsin and a slew of other top programs from around the country back in May of last year.
On the flip side of the coin, Colson, the No. 5 ranked outside linebacker nationally, battled through a minor shoulder injury throughout his senior year but still registered 101 tackles and seven sacks in eight games en route to leading Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood to an appearance in the second round of the Tennessee state playoffs.
The Rivals100 prospect recorded 34 tackles as a sophomore — his first year playing linebacker — and exploded onto the scene as a junior, notching an eye-popping 175 tackles, including 30 for loss, and 14 sacks.
Colson committed to Michigan in May over offers from Auburn, Baylor, LSU, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and a number of other top programs.
Both Colson and McCarthy signed with Michigan this month and are set to enroll early.
Finalists for the Maxwell Club's National High School Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year awards will be announced on Jan. 4.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook