Michigan signees JJ McCarthy and Junior Colson have been named 2020 semifinalists for the Maxwell Club's National High School Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year awards. The awards are presented yearly to the nation's best scholastic football player on each side of the ball. In total, there are 32 semifinalists. McCarthy, the nation’s No. 4 ranked pro-style quarterback, is coming off a fantastic season at national powerhouse Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. In his lone year with the program, McCarthy passed for 1,440 yards and 16 touchdowns with no interceptions in six games

The Rivals100 prospect also added 104 yards and a score on the ground and guided IMG to an undefeated record and a No. 1 overall ranking in the country, per MaxPreps. Prior to transferring to IMG, McCarthy passed for 6,268 yards and 73 touchdowns and led La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy to a state title in his two years as starting quarterback. McCarthy committed to Michigan over offers from Arizona State, LSU, Miami, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Wisconsin and a slew of other top programs from around the country back in May of last year.