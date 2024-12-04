Signing Day 2025: The Sleepers

While every player would like to step off the bus from high school and straight into a starring role, that almost never happens in college football and it happens even less often at Iowa.

Fortunately, the program's halls are filled with portraits of players who didn't come in with five stars or dozens of offers, who redshirted and saw their names at the deep end of the depth charts as underclassmen only to rise to greatness.

While trying to pick those names out ahead of time can be akin to fortune-telling, here's three 2025 recruits the Hawkeye Beacon staff think are poised to make the most of Iowa's developmental reputation.