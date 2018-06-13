Gurnee (Ill.) Warren Township junior defensive linemen prospect Willis Singleton Jr. (6-foot-2, 285 pounds) has been impressive this summer at various college one day camps. Singleton Jr. who added his first offer recently from Cincinnati after an impressive performance at a recently held North Central College satellite camp recaps adding his first and more in this update.

"Cincinnati was my first offer," Singleton Jr. said. "The Cincinnati coaches saw mew at the North Central College camp. They said that they wanted to see me live at a camp this summer. I already had a good relationship with Coach Den (Mike) Denbrock before the camp and it's a great feeling to have an offer from Cincinnati."

Singleton Jr. also discussed his overall impressions of the Cincinnati Bearcats.

"I know that Cincinnati was in school over the spring to watch me workout and they seem like really good guys. I was able to get to meet the defensive coordinator (Marcus Freemen) at the North Central College camp along with several other coaches and they all seem like good guys. I need to learn more about the school and I've already started to look more into them on line. The Cincinnati coaches want me to come down and visit soon and once I'm done with my camps I'll get out to visit them."

So what's up next for Singleton Jr. this summer?

"I've been to camps at Lindenwood and two camps at North Central College so far. I also plan on camping soon at both Iowa and Iowa State. That might be my last camps for the summer. I wanted to also get out to camp at Michigan State but that's the same day as Iowa and I was already signed up for the Iowa camp."

Singleton Jr. has also been working hard this summer with his team in camp.

"We started our team camp a few weeks ago and it's been going pretty good. It certainly hasn't been perfect yet but everyone is going really hard everyday. It's fun and everyone is going hard and flying around and we are also getting better every day and correcting all of the little things. We will have a break around early July then we come back and go on our team getaway camp."

Singleton Jr. is also excited for his upcoming 2018 junior season.

"We should be very good this coming season and I think we can win it all. We played a lot of young guys last year and we bring back a lot of starters."

