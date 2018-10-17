Gurnee (Ill.) Warren Township (3-1) junior three star ranked defensive tackle recruit Willis Singleton Jr. (6-foot-2, 285 pounds) was able to visit NIU this past Saturday and came away with an offer from then Huskies. Singleton Jr. recaps his recent NIU visit and more in this recruiting update.

"I went to NIU on Saturday and that's when they offered me" Singleton Jr. said. "I had a good visit on Saturday at NIU and it's just exciting to get to learn more and add an offer from NIU."

Singleton Jr. filled us in on his impressions from his Saturday game day visit to NIU.

"I went and visited NIU on Saturday when they played Eastern Michigan. I was able to meet NIU defensive line coach (Walter) Stewart. Coach Stewart is a younger guy and I liked his energy. NIU also had a good game and a win against Eastern Michigan. NIU also had a big crowd and a really good game day atmosphere. I also had a chance to look around and NIU has nice facilities and locker rooms. After the game Coach Stewart pulled me aside and that's when NIU offered me. It feels great to get an offer from NIU. It shows me that all of my hard work is starting to pay off. I had a feeling that an offer from NIU was coming. They really wanted me to come out in person and visit them."

Singleton Jr. has also started to draw recruiting attention from a handful of new schools.

"Lately Indiana has been showing me a lot more attention. The Indiana coaches saw my sophomore video and liked it and then I sent them my junior tape that I have done so far this season. Indiana also wants me to come visit them in person soon. Toledo also has been reaching out lately and they also want me to come visit them soon."

Singleton Jr. overall list of suitors continues to grow weekly.

"I'm in contact now with NIU, Purdue, Indiana, Toledo, Michigan State, Miami of Ohio, Kentucky, Iowa State and a few other smaller level schools. I text with those coaches about once a week or so. They all want me to come visit them in person this season. I'm looking at getting out to Indiana soon along with Toledo."

Willis Singleton Jr. has scholarship offers from Cincinnati, Central Michigan, Northern Illinois and South Dakota State.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today