Gurnee (Ill.) Warren Township junior three star ranked defensive tackle recruit Willis Singleton Jr. (6-foot-2, 285 pounds) was one of several Land of Lincoln Class of 2020 names to visit Miami of Ohio on Saturday. Singleton Jr. who also added an offer from the Redhawks late Sunday night after his visit recaps his impressions from Miami of Ohio here.

"I went down to visit Miami of Ohio with my Mom on Saturday and I had a great visit," Singleton Jr. said. "I also just got off the phone and Miami offered me a scholarship which is a greta way to cap off my weekend."

Singleton Jr. recapped his weekend visit to Miami of Ohio.

"I had a great visit to Miami of Ohio,. I was really impressed with the facilities at Miami and they have a brand new indoor facility that is nothing like any other MAC schools has. Miami of Ohio also offers a great education and I was really impressed with the mix of football and academics. I was also able to spend time with the defensive line coach EJ Whitlow and he had a great message and he seems like a straight up and honest guy. Coach Whitlow just wants guys who will come in and work. Overall it was a great visit to Miami of Ohio and they really made a good first impression."

Singleton Jr. is also excited to add an offer from the Redhawks.

"I had a feeling that Miami was interested in me since we've been in touch for awhile now. I was hoping that they would offer me and it feels good to get an offer from Miami of Ohio."

Look for Singleton Jr. to see his recruiting process to pick up starting this week.

"I've been in touch with a few schools since the dead period ended late last week. Kansas State has been in contact and the same coaches who recruited me for North Dakota State are now the same coaches at Kansas State. Both KansasState and Illinois are planning to be in school this week."

Willis Singleton Jr. has scholarship offers from Miami of Ohio, Cincinnati, Central Michigan, Toledo, Northern Illinois and South Dakota State.

