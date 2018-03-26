Chicago (IL) Simeon junior quarterback recruit Alante Brown (5-foot-10, 170 pounds) last week tweeted out that he was looking to make a college choice within the next few weeks? So is Alante Brown closer to making a college decision?

"I was thinking of making a decision soon," Brown said. "But I also have some Power 5 schools that are still interested in me and I think at least for now I'm going to wait and see how that plays out for now."

Brown, who is on his spring break this week is looking at making a few upcoming school visits including a visit today (Monday) to Iowa State.

"I'm going to get out and make a few visits this week and I'll be at Iowa State on Monday for a visit. I've never been to Iowa State but I'm going to see them in person. I've heard a lot of good things about the school. I'm looking to see how the coaches and the players get along at Iowa State. I also want to see the campus and the facilities at Iowa State. Iowa State has been pretty interested and I'm hoping they decide to offer me a scholarship."

So who else will Brown visit this week?

"I'm definitely going to get out to see Western Michigan and also Toledo this week."

So who else has Brown been in touch with so far this spring?

"I've been talking with the coaches to Army, Kentucky and also Minnesota. Those coaches have said that they will be in school to see me this spring along with a bunch of other schools. "

Is Brown drawing recruiting interest and attention at any other position than quarterback?

"Most schools seem to leave that option up to me and give me the choice of which position I want to play in college. Most schools have said that they like me at quarterback and I feel that I'm most comfortable as a quarterback. The coaches also know that I'm a team player and I'll do anything to help the team win games."

Alante Brown has scholarship offers from NIU, Toledo, Southern Illinois and Central Michigan.

