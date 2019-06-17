Lemont (Ill.) senior wide receiver recruit Anthony Sambucci (6-foot-1, 175 pounds) has continued to impress so far this summer on the college camp circuit. Sambucci, who added recent offers from both Youngstown State and Grand Valley State checks and and recaps his latest recruiting news along with what's next in his recruiting process.

"I went to the Indianapolis mega camp on Saturday and it went well," Sambucci said. "I also added two new offers late last week from Grand Valley State and Youngstown State."

Sambucci recapped his Indianapolis mega camp impressions from Saturday.

"Because of the weather we ended up testing inside and then the rain let up and we went outside for positional and drill work along with one on ones. I thought I had a good camp and I was able to see a lot of the same coaches I've been seeing this summer at different camps. We also started our team camp last week and we had a really good first week. Everyone has been working hard and staying focused and it was a great week of practice. It was pretty awesome and everyone is excited."

So what's up next for Sambucci's summer college camp schedule?

"I'm going to camp at Western Michigan on Wednesday. I'm pretty sure that I'm done with the college camps after Western Michigan. It's been a really strong camp season for me and I was able to add a lot of offers and attention from college coaches. It's time to just refocus on my team and move forward."

Look for Sambucci to also begin the process of finding a college to call home.

"I'm going to start narrowing things down. Right now I'm interested in everyone who's offered me. I'm going to get out and visit some schools this week and next week in person. I hope to visit as many schools in person as I can before I narrow things down."

Anthony Sambucci has multiple scholarship offers.