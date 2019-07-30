Hinsdale (Ill.) Central senior wide receiver recruit Braden Contreras (6-foot-1, 165 pounds) has been locked in lately to his summer team camp and preparing for his upcoming senior season. So what's next for Contreras and his recruiting process this summer? Contreras checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and much more here.

"We wrapped up our team camp last week and we are done for the summer," Contreras said. "Overall it was a great camp for us. The younger guys are really stepping up. We all knew Coach (Brian) Griffin and it's been an awesome transition."

Contreras also recapped his latest recruiting news.

"I have offers from Butler, Valparaiso, Northern Michigan, St. Anslem, Minnesota State, Quincy, Bemidji State and Cincinnati Christian. I've been staying in contact with the coaches from those schools. I was able to go out to Butler not too long ago for a visit. I definitely plan to get out to see more of the schools who have offered me this fall."

Contreras has also been in touch with schools who want to see his early senior season video.

"Some schools are definitely saying they want to see my early senior year video. Both Dayton and also Holy Cross said they want to see my video this season. A lot of the schools that saw me at camps this summer said they would be looking at my early season video."

Contreras is also not in any hurry to make his college decision for now.

"I'm just going to focus on my senior season and then also see how things go this fall. I still need to get out to see more schools in person and just get a better idea on what they all have to offer."