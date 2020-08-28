Notre Dame has started constant communication once again with one of the best wide receivers in the 2022 cycle.

Tyler Morris from La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy had been in regular contact with the Notre Dame staff and actually visited South Bend a handful of times but contact fell off a few months ago.

Rivals ranks Morris as a four-star talent, the No. 2 recruit in Illinois, and the No. 7 wide receiver and No. 70 overall player in the country.