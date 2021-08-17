Sting Factor: WR Luther Burden backs off Oklahoma pledge

When a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from one to 10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.

Luther Burden is the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2022 class, and he had been committed to Oklahoma since October 2020.

But on Tuesday, the five-star from East St. Louis, Ill., backed off that pledge following months of rumors that Missouri had made serious in-roads in his recruitment and that Georgia was now becoming a major player for Burden as well.

There was really no secret that Burden was showing interest in other schools. He had taken trips to Columbia and Athens and had seen other schools as well as part of a summer tour.

Some believed, though, that the five-star receiver was going to make his flirtations with other programs but that Oklahoma was where he would end up and that he could be one of the next star receivers in Norman.

That now looks like it won’t happen as the word is that Burden is focused almost exclusively on Missouri and Georgia moving forward in his recruitment.

Oklahoma has one of the best offenses in the country, a phenomenal offensive mind in coach Lincoln Riley and a stable of quarterbacks from Spencer Rattler this season to Caleb Williams to 2023 commit Malachi Nelson, and they should make the Sooners’ offense hum in the coming years.

Even still, Oklahoma has now lost commitments from five-star Burden, four-star receiver Talyn Shettron (who is now pledged to Oklahoma State) and four-star Jordan Hudson, who is now committed to SMU.