Bolingbrook (Ill.) senior quarterback recruit Devyn Suggs (6-foot-4, 190 pounds) is having a strong summer showing and has been able to add a handful of new scholarship offers and roster spot offers. Suggs recaps his summer camp travels and much more in this latest recruiting news update.

"I have been able to add a few recent offers and it's been exciting," Suggs said. "I have offers from Columbia, Lafayette and Holy Cross and I was able to camp at a handful of schools so far this summer."

Suggs recapped his recent camp travels so far this summer.

"I was able to camp at Northwestern on June 8th. This past weekend I was able to visit Holy Cross and I also visited and camped at both Yale and Harvard. I was able to add an offer from Holy Cross when I visited which was great. I visited the Yale campus last Thursday and then camped with them on Friday and then I went to Harvard on Saturday. Overall I really enjoyed the atmosphere at all three schools and the coaches at both Yale and Harvard gave me great feedback and they want me to remain in touch. It's just an honor to be a prospect for those schools and I hope to hear more from them this summer and fall."

Suggs strong camp showings this summer has also brought more recruiting attention his way.

"I was able to run a 4.5 40 yard dash at the Harvard camp and that caught a lot of coaches attention. I've been hearing from just about every Ivy League school along with just about every Patriot League school. I'm also in contact with the coaches from NIU and Ball State. Both Illinois and Northwestern have also been showing a bit more interest in me lately. Most of the schools who are recruiting me are looking at me as a quarterback, but I'm also a good sized kid and with my speed some schools are looking at me as more of a receiver or tight end. I'm definitely open when it comes to a position. I just love football and if it means me playing at another position to play and contribute I'm very open to that idea."

Does Suggs have any upcoming college camp plans?

"I'm done with the camps in June. I'm considering maybe a camp or two in July but I want to just see how things go with my recruiting and I'm still in the planning stages. I'm also focused on my team and team camp. We started two weeks ago and everything has been going great. It's been a busy few weeks but I'm excited about the team and this coming season. We are also in the process of installing new field turf at our stadium so it's going to be great when it's all done."

