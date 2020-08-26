EdgyTim - Camp: Sunday Showcase Series

Camp: Sunday Showcase Series
About this Event
Edgy Tim powered by EFT Football Academy presents: The 2020 Sunday Night Showcase Series!
We will be following strict guidelines and rules in order to keep everyone safe and healthy as possible. Please see below for the COVID-19 guidelines.
- Masks and gloves are mandatory from check in until end of session. If participants show up without either, they will be provided.
- Temperatures will be taken at check in.
- Hand sanitizer stations will be set up throughout and participants will be required to sanitize at several times during the event.
- Participants will need to provide their own water, there will be none available at event.
- NO spectators will be allowed. Only players and staff will be allowed on the premises. Parents, please drop off and pick up only. There will be limited parking.
- Absolutely NO walk ups will be accepted. There are no exceptions.
- There are limited spots per position. Please be sure to double check that you signed up for the correct position as we will not be allowing anyone to go with any other position that they have not signed up for.
Media will be in attendance and prospect information will be sent to schools all over the country!
Schedule:
-Check in: temperatures will be taken, jerseys will be given, headshots will be taken
-Measurable: height and weight
-Combine Testing: standing reach, vertical, broad jump, 40 yrd dash, shuttle
-Position Specific Skill Session
Times:
*Please note that check in will not start any earlier than stated below as we are limiting the number of people on the field at a time. All positions will be moving from station to station together so please make sure you are on time.
-OL/DL: check in/measurable @ 5pm, combine testing @ 6pm, skill session @7pm, pick up promptly @ 8pm.
-TE, RB, LB, Freshman QBs: check in/measurable @ 6pm, combine testing @ 7pm, skill session @8pm, pick up promptly @ 9pm.
-QB, WR, DB: check in/measurable @ 7pm, combine testing @ 8pm, skill session @9pm, pick up promptly @ 10pm.
Rivals.com publisher, Tim OHalloran of Edgytim.com is bringing his expertise and resources together to present all high school freshman, sophomores and juniors with the most exclusive opportunity to appeal to collegiate coaches and earn the opportunity to play football in college.
If you have any questions please contact:Elias Karras at elias@eftsportsperformance.com or (847) 687-6005
Registration is now open and spot are VERY LIMITED. No walkups no waiting list once we are full we are full.
Series One Sunday September 13th https://edgytim-eft-showcaseseries-one.eventbrite.com
Series Two Sunday September 20th https://edgytim-eft-showcaseseries-two.eventbrite.com
Series Three Sunday September 27th https://edgytim-eft-showcaseseries-three.eventbrite.com