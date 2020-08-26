EdgyTim - Camp: Sunday Showcase Series

About this Event

Edgy Tim powered by EFT Football Academy presents: The 2020 Sunday Night Showcase Series!

We will be following strict guidelines and rules in order to keep everyone safe and healthy as possible. Please see below for the COVID-19 guidelines.

- Masks and gloves are mandatory from check in until end of session. If participants show up without either, they will be provided.

- Temperatures will be taken at check in.

- Hand sanitizer stations will be set up throughout and participants will be required to sanitize at several times during the event.

- Participants will need to provide their own water, there will be none available at event.

- NO spectators will be allowed. Only players and staff will be allowed on the premises. Parents, please drop off and pick up only. There will be limited parking.

- Absolutely NO walk ups will be accepted. There are no exceptions.

- There are limited spots per position. Please be sure to double check that you signed up for the correct position as we will not be allowing anyone to go with any other position that they have not signed up for.

Media will be in attendance and prospect information will be sent to schools all over the country!



