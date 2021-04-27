EdgyTim - Sweet home, Chicago

Answer: Stuffed pizza. Italian beef sandwiches. Northwestern’s 2022 recruiting class. Question: What are three things from Chicago? Okay, maybe this wouldn’t qualify as a Jeopardy question, but you get the idea. So far, there are three commitments in the Wildcats’ class, and all three come from the Chicagoland area. Reggie Fleurima, a four-star wide receiver from Naperville Central, got things started on March 17. Three-star tight end Chris Petrucci of Park Ridge Maine South came aboard on April 14. Then, on Monday, three-star offensive lineman Deuce McGuire of Chicago Marist made it a trio. That’s one player from the Western suburbs, one from the near Northwest suburbs and one from the South suburbs (McGuire lives in Evergreen Park) for those of you scoring at home. The distinct Chicago accent of this group is no accident. The Wildcats don’t bill themselves as Chicago’s Big Ten Team for nothing. As head coach Pat Fitzgerald tweeted shortly after McGuire’s announcement, Northwestern recruiting always “starts and ends here at home in Chicagoland!”

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZSByZWNydWl0ICpldmVyeXdoZXJlKiB0byBmaW5kIHRoZSByaWdo dCBmaXQgZm9yIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTlVGQkZh bWlseT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATlVGQkZhbWlseTwvYT4sIGJ1 dCBpdCBhbHdheXMgc3RhcnRzIGFuZCBlbmRzIGhlcmUgYXQgaG9tZSBpbiBD aGljYWdvbGFuZCEgPGJyPjxicj7inLYg4py2IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0NhdHM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0NhdHM8L2E+IOKctiDinLY8L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBQYXQgRml0emdlcmFsZCAoQGNvYWNoZml0ejUxKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NvYWNoZml0ejUxL3N0YXR1cy8xMzg2Njk0NDkz NzMxMTgwNTQ5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDI2LCAyMDIx PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Fitzgerald’s recruiting strategy makes sense. Northwestern’s message isn’t going to be received any better than when it’s heard by a Chicago kid. The school is located in Evanston, just over the border on the North side of the city. Fitzgerald, a native of South suburban Orland Park, is selling the same experience he lived when he played at Northwestern. The school’s brand recognition is higher locally than it is anywhere else in the country, as players – and parents – fully understand Northwestern’s academic-athletic value proposition. This year, they also have Fleurima, who has embraced the recruiter role as well as any Wildcat commit in recent memory and has a lot of connections with area recruits. The numbers of metro Chicago kids who land at Northwestern in any one year ebbs and flows, according to how many have the grades to satisfy admissions while also possessing the “right fit” to satisfy Fitzgerald. The Wildcats signed two Chicago-area players in 2021, four in 2020, three in 2019 and five in 2018. This 2022 class is off to a roaring start for Chicagoans, but that may be it – at least for a while. Northwestern has already landed three of the five prospects they’ve offered from the city and suburbs. Tyler Morris from Nazareth Academy committed to Michigan, while sources say Evanston’s Sebastian Cheeks, a Rivals150 outside linebacker, wants to go away to school and is a longshot to pick his hometown team. The fact that all three of NU’s commits are from Chicago comes as no real surprise. They are in many ways the result of the COVID pandemic and the NCAA recruiting dead period that has been in effect since March of 2020. Northwestern recruits from coast-to-coast, and the dead period, which eliminated hosted on-campus visits, severely limited the Wildcats’ reach to prospects further other regions of the country.