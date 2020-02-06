Springfield (Ill.) Sacred Heart Griffin junior running back prospect Alex Sweetland (5-foot-9, 175 pounds) has been working hard this winter along with keeping tabs on his recruiting. Sweetland made a recent visit to Eastern Michigan and recaps his visit impressions and more here.

"I was able to get out to visit Eastern Michigan and I had a great experience," Sweetland said. "I've also been working hard in the weight room and I've added nearly 20 pounds since early last year."

Sweetland filled us in on his impressions after his visit to Eastern Michigan.

"I really loved it at Eastern Michigan and it's my favorite school that I've visited so far. It just felt like home and the coaches at EMU are just great people. I was able to go over my junior film with running backs Coach Sam Sewell and I was able to learn a lot from him. EMU is only offering one running back in the 2021 class so we are looking at either an offer or a preferred walk on possibilities."

Sweetland has also remained in contact with a handful of additional schools this winter.

"I have been in touch with Illinois State, NIU, Indians State and also Eastern Michigan. I'm looking at getting out to visit Indiana State sometime soon."

So what part of his game has Sweetland been working on this winter?

"I've been working on adding more size and strength along with just being more explosive. I also want to keep working on and improving my hands. I've been eating a lot more protein along with just really hitting the weight really hard and focusing on adding more upper body strength."

Sweetland and his Cyclone teammates are locked in and focused on a strong 2020 season.

"It's a lot different feel in the weight room this winter. The entire team is working hard. We came so close last year to getting to the state finals and that';s been a big source of motivation for everyone."

