Talyn Taylor attends Hawkeye Tailgater

After earning a scholarship offer at Iowa's camp in early June, Class of 2025 wide receiver Talyn Taylor was back on campus to attend the Hawkeye Tailgater this past weekend. For the 6-foot-1, 180-pound Illinois native, it was a good opportunity to learn more about the program and the coaches at the University of Iowa.

"I got to see the facilities, meet with coaches and tour the campus," said Taylor. "I really liked the photo shoot and the opportunity to get a feel for the coaches in person as well as hear from some current players on their experience at Iowa."

Sitting down with the coaches, Taylor met with Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland, who had a chance to work with the Class of 2025 prospect at Iowa's camp on June 4.

"I met with Coach Ferentz and Coach Copeland," Taylor said. "What I liked about Coach Ferentz is he is very genuine and kind and he has been a consistent and successful leader for the Hawkeyes over time. What I like about Coach Copeland is he broke down a typical training day and the offensive strategy. All of the coaches are always very personable and welcoming to me. I noticed that from the very first camp I attended."

Leaving Iowa City on Sunday, Taylor said the visit gave him an overall better feel for the Iowa football program.

"I feel great about the visit," said Taylor. "It was great to spend the day and get a better feel for the people and the culture."

Going into his sophomore year at Geneva High School, Taylor currently holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.