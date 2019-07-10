Plainfield (IL) East senior defensive back recruit Brian Tape (6-foot-3, 180 pounds) checks in and discusses his latest recruiting news. Tape, who is in the middle of his team camp this week checks in and breaks down his next move in his recruiting process and much more here. .

"I still have four offers this summer along with more school wanting to see some early season video," Tape said. "I'm also really focused on my team camp right now and I'm done with all of the college camps for the summer."

Tape filled us in on what is his next step when it comes to his recruiting process.

"I want to definitely take a few college visits soon. I know that I'm going to visit WIU on July 14th. WIU is my latest offer and I'm excited to learn more about them and see what they have to offer. I'm also considering taking official visits to both Central Michigan and South Dakota State. I'm not sure on any dates for now but I'm looking harder and harder at those schools this summer."

Tape has also remained in contact with a handful of schools who are still showing recruiting attention in him this summer.

"I'm still in contact with the coaches from NIU, EIU plus several Ivy League schools. The Ivy League schools are waiting on my latest test score to come in which should be soon. I'm also still getting some interest from a few other FCS and D2 schools as well."

Tape is also excited about how the Bengals are progressing so far this summer.

"We have a new head coach (Brad Kunz) and it's been a different feeling this summer. Coach Kunz really listens to us and wants our input and has been making adjustments to our strengths. I'm also trying to take on a bigger leadership role for my team this season. I've always been more of a lead by example guy and I always try to back up everything with my play on the field. I'm working on being a bit more vocal with my teammates as a leader this summer."

Brian Tape has scholarship offers from Central Michigan, Western Illinois, South Dakota State and Minnesota State (D2).