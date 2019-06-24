Bolingbrook (Ill.) senior tight end recruit Trevor Borland (6-foot-4, 220 pounds) took a recent official visit to the University of Buffalo and have the Bulls his verbal commitment. Borland recaps and breaks down his decision here.

"Buffalo has been recruiting me since very early on in the recruiting process," Borland said. "They backed off for awhile but then they came into school back in the spring and re-evaluated me and offered. I made an official visit and I decided to commit to Buffalo."

Borland discussed why he decided to end his recruiting process and pledge to the University of Buffalo.

"I made my official visit two weekends ago and it was a great visit. The football program is heading in the right direction especially after last season. Buffalo also has added some new facilities and have plans for even more additions. I also really like the school and I also know I'll be able to get a strong education at Buffalo. My Dad also made the visit to Buffalo and he also really liked it. Buffalo also had a great turnaround last season and I just wanted to be a part of the turnaround of the football program at Buffalo. My uncle also happens to be one of the coaches at Buffalo (Brian Borland). I've told some other people that even if my uncle wasn't at Buffalo I would have still committed to them."

Borland, who was drawing recruiting attention at both tight end and defensive end was offered by the Bulls as a tight end.

"Buffalo offered me and recruited me as a tight end. Buffalo uses it's tight end a lot in the offense. The tight ends are used in a lot of different ways and are moved all over the offense. Buffalo has also been abler to develop several tight ends over the years and I'm excited to play the position at Buffalo."

So who else did Borland consider before committing to Buffalo?

"I looked hard at schools like Kent State, Youngstown State and also Indiana State. The only visit I made was to Buffalo and after I made that visit I thought everything over and a few days later I gave Buffalo my commitment."

Borland is also thrilled to have his recruiting process completed.

"I'm very happy it's all over. The recruiting process was fun but it was also getting stressful. Overall I enjoyed it but I can now just focus on my team and my senior season."

Trevor Borland is verbally committed to Buffalo.



