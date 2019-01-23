Bolingbrook (Ill.) junior tight end recruit Trevor Borland (6-foot-4, 220 pounds) has seen his recruiting stock continue to climb this winter. Borland checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"Recruiting has been going pretty well for all of us at Bolingbrook," Borland said. "We have been seeing a lot of college coaches in school this month and I've also been in contact with more and more schools each day."

So which schools have been reaching out to Borland so far this winter?

"Iowa has been starting to pick things up with me lately. I've also been in contact with the coaches from Ohio University, Kansas State, North Dakota State plus Ball State and a few other schools. The feedback from the college coaches has been pretty positive. I was planning to make a junior day visit to Ball State this past weekend but they cancelled because of the bad weather. I'll definitely get back out to Ball State soon and I'm also looking at checking out junior day visit to both Indiana State and also Kansas State."

So what has Borland been working on this winter to improve his overall game?

"I'm in the weight room and just working out and lifting. I'm also working on just catching the football as much as I can and improving my overall fundamentals. I didn't have a lot of targets last season so I have limited catches on video so coaches want to see me make more catches."

So what is Borland looking for in a potential college?

"I'm looking for a school that has a strong football program and tradition and has a passionate fan base. I'm also looking for a school that offers strong academics. I want to go to a school that I can go back to after I graduate and be comfortable with now and years down the road."



