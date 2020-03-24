Northbrook (Ill.) Glenbrook North junior tight end recruit Drayton Charlton-Perrin (6-foot-4, 230 pounds) has been able to add recent scholarship offers and draw increased recruiting attention this winter and early spring. Charlton-Perrin checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more in this update.

"I'm just trying to stay busy and stay on top of my school work and workouts," Charlton-Perrin said when asked about the Coronavirus pandemic. "I've been lifting in my basement along with doing some spring work. I'm just trying to keep working. We are actually on spring break this week so next week we begin online classes and learning."

Charlton-Perrin filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I have scholarship offers so far from Ball State, SIU, Fordham, Illinois State and also Eastern Illinois. I've drawn recruiting interest from Iowa, Kansas State, NIU, Kent State, Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan and some other MAC schools."

Charlton-Perrin was hoping to make several spring break visits but those have all been cancelled.

"I was planning to make visits to North Dakota State, Bowling Green, Ball State, Illinois State and also Kansas State but those have all been cancelled. I'm hoping to get a chance sometime maybe later this spring to see those schools in person."

So what has Charlton-Perrin been focused on this off season to improve his overall game?

"I've been really focused on just improving my inline blocking. I just want to be a well rounded tight end and improve my blocking. I'm also looking to improve my overall acceleration and just have more separation speed downfield."

Does Charlton-Perrin have a dream school?

"I would say my dream school would be Northwestern. We've had Northwestern season tickets since I was a little kid and it's just a great school and football program."

Drayton Charlton-Perrin has multiple scholarship offers.

