TE Cicero had a strong showing
Carol Stream (Ill.) Glenbard North senior tight end recruit Jake Cicero (6-foot-5, 235 pounds) was one of several standout tight ends who had a strong showing at Sunday's Rise and Fire Camp in Gle...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news