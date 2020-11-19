EdgyTim - TE Cicero is hitting the road

Carol Stream (Ill.) Glenbard North senior tight end recruit Jake Cicero (6-foot-5, 235 pounds) is an impressive player and athlete and Cicero has started to see a late fall push from a handful of new schools. Cicero recaps his latest recruiting news along with previewing his upcoming weekend campus visit here.

"My recruiting has been picking up lately," Cicero said. "I was able to add a preferred walk on offer from Illinois State and North Dakota State has been in touch on a regular basis."

Cicero is actually hitting the road starting this morning and will make an on campus trip to see North Dakota State on Friday.

"My family and I decided to head out on a road trip and see North Dakota State in person. We are leaving on Thursday morning and we will stay in Fargo overnight. On Friday I'll head over and see the campus in person and we will just walk around and take in as much as we can. It's going to be a little strange since I can't have any contact with the NDSU coaches at all. NDSU has shown a lot of interest in me and I've been wanting to see the school in person for awhile now. I'm excited to just head out and make a trip away from home and see some new places."

Cicero is also planning to also make a stop soon to nearby Illinois State University.

"Illinois State offered me a preferred walk on spot and that is another school and option I'm going to consider pretty hard. Illinois State uses the tight ends a lot in it's offense and they already have offers out at the position. They have been staying in touch with me a lot lately. I want to get out to see Illinois State real soon in person, and I'll do the same deal with ISU than I'm doing with NDSU this week.Illinois State is a great school and program and they are really close to home."

Cicero also filled us in on how his recently held team contact days went for him and the Panthers.

"The team camp went pretty well. We worked for 3 weeks Monday thru Thursdays and everyone was just excited just to be back working on football again. I worked a lot at offensive tackles but I also was able to run a lot of routes and get reps at tight end as well. I'm hoping to get a lot of reps and catches at tight end this spring."

Does Cicero have any winter plans?

"I'm all set up with weights in my garage and I also will get out to a local gym here that just added a small turf field. I'll be able to at least get some footwork drills."

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today