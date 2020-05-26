Northbrook (Ill.) Glenbrook North senior tight end recruit Drayton Charlton-Perrin (6-foot-4, 230 pounds) decided to give Ball State his verbal commitment just minutes ago. Charlton-Pierre discusses his college decision here.

"After really looking at all of my options Ball State was the obvious choice for me," Charlton-Perrin said. "I had a really good talk with my family over the weekend and they agreed that Ball State is a terrific fit for me."

Charlton-Perrin filled us in on why he decided to pledge to Ball State.

"Ball State is pretty close to home which will be great for my family. Ball State also offers a great academic program in my field of study (Broadcasting) and the academic side along with the football program was a really big draw. The coaches at Ball State really recruited me harder than any other school that was recruiting me. Ball State was my first offer and they just always made me feel like they have a plan for me and wanted me to be a part of the football program."

Charlton-Perrin also felt that he wanted to see Ball State in person before making his college choice, so this past weekend he hopped in the car and made the drive down to see the campus.

"I knew really everything I wanted to know about Ball State except that I have never been to the campus and seen the school in person. So we just decided to get in the car and we drove around and then got out and walked around the campus. I had no interaction really with anyone while we were on campus. It felt great to see the campus and just get a better idea of what the school looks like and feels like in person. After that visit I had a really good feeling about Ball State and right then I pretty much decided I was ready to commit."

Did Charlton Perrin consider any other schools?

"I looked hard at both Buffalo and also Central Michigan. I enjoyed getting to know those coaches and both programs have a lot to offer. I just feel that Ball State was just a great fit for me overall."

Charlton Perrin is also thrilled to have made a college decision.

"It feels great. I'm just super excited about my decision and it's also a relief. Just knowing where I'm hading to school is a relief and now I can just focus on my team and my senior year without having to worry about recruiting."

Drayton Charlton-Perrin is verbally committed to Ball State.

