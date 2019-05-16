New Lenox (Ill.) Providence Catholic sophomore tight end recruit Jameson Geers (6-foot-5, 225 pounds) was able to add two new offers this week when Temple along with Toledo extended Geers scholarships. Geers checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"I have new offers from Temple and also Toledo," Geers said. "The coaches from Temple and Toledo made in school visits and offered me after those visits."

Geers has some familiarity with the coaches at Temple.

"The coach at Temple who is recruiting me played for Providence Catholic (Mike Uremovich) and he was also part of the coaching staff at NIU before they left for Temple. I know that Temple plays in a good conference and the coaches are top notch. The coaches at Temple want me to come out and visit them later this summer."

Geers is also starting to see more and more college coaches in school.

"Minnesota was in school earlier this week along with Toledo. Ball State was also in recently along with the coach from Air Force. All of the coaches have said that they just want to get to know me better."

Geers is also beginning to get his upcoming summer camp schedule set.

"I'll be camping for sure at Lindenwood mega camp on May 31st. I'm also going to the North Central College one day camp the ay that Michigan State and Cincinnati will be there. I'm also going to add a few more camp dates including a one day camp at Northwestern."

Jameson Geers has scholarship offers from Northern Illinois University, Temple and Toledo.

